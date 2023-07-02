Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez leads Seattle in total hits (79) this season while batting .254 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (28.4%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 32 games this year (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.233
|AVG
|.276
|.291
|OBP
|.315
|.428
|SLG
|.480
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|61/12
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
