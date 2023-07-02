Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rays Player Props
|Mariners vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Rays
|Mariners vs Rays Odds
|Mariners vs Rays Prediction
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .264 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 28 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, Murphy has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.263
|.321
|OBP
|.293
|.551
|SLG
|.447
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.