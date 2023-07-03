Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Moore -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .048 with a home run and three walks.
- Once in 10 games this season, Moore got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Moore has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.111
|.077
|OBP
|.273
|.000
|SLG
|.444
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 88 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will send Webb (7-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
