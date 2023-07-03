On Monday, J.P. Crawford (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 99th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

In 59.2% of his 76 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (10.5%).

He has scored in 32 of 76 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .269 AVG .220 .391 OBP .324 .428 SLG .333 13 XBH 10 5 HR 2 16 RBI 14 36/29 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings