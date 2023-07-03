Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Read More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 70 hits, batting .252 this season with 32 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 77), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.7% of his games this year, Kelenic has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.7% of his games this season (29 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.245
|AVG
|.259
|.316
|OBP
|.338
|.424
|SLG
|.482
|15
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|18
|54/14
|K/BB
|49/17
|7
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
