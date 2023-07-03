On Monday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .160 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 36.2% of his 47 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 47 games (23.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .132 AVG .184 .253 OBP .229 .162 SLG .250 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 19/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings