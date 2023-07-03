Mariners vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (46-38) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (40-42) at 9:45 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Giants will call on Logan Webb (7-7) versus the Mariners and Bryan Woo (1-1).
Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.
- The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.
- The Mariners have come away with nine wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (372 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Mariners have pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Bryan Woo vs Jake Irvin
|June 28
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Corbin
|June 30
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Bryce Miller vs Shane McClanahan
|July 1
|Rays
|W 8-3
|George Kirby vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Luis Castillo vs Taj Bradley
|July 3
|@ Giants
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Logan Webb
|July 4
|@ Giants
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|July 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Cobb
|July 6
|@ Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Hunter Brown
|July 7
|@ Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Framber Valdez
|July 8
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Cristian Javier
