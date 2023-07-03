How to Watch the Mariners vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Bryan Woo will start for the Seattle Mariners against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 96 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 237 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Seattle has scored 372 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.207 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Woo (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In five starts this season, Woo has not yet earned a quality start.
- Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Shane McClanahan
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|W 8-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Taj Bradley
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Hunter Brown
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Framber Valdez
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Cristian Javier
