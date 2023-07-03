Bryan Woo will start for the Seattle Mariners against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 96 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 237 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Seattle has scored 372 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.207 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Woo (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

In five starts this season, Woo has not yet earned a quality start.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Framber Valdez 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Cristian Javier

