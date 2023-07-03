In the series opener on Monday, July 3, Logan Webb will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (46-38) as they square off against the Seattle Mariners (40-42), who will counter with Bryan Woo. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.67 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.37 ERA)

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 38 times and won 19, or 50%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 10-12 (winning 45.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Mariners vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2800 - 4th

