Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Giants on July 3, 2023
The San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.
Mariners vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.
- He's slashed .246/.308/.413 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 86 hits with 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .267/.332/.401 so far this season.
- France has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double and an RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Webb Stats
- The Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Webb has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 12
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .272/.327/.434 slash line so far this year.
- Estrada enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with an RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
