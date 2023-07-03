The San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Julio Rodriguez and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He's slashed .246/.308/.413 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 86 hits with 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .267/.332/.401 so far this season.

France has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Webb Stats

The Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Webb has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 5.1 8 4 4 3 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a .272/.327/.434 slash line so far this year.

Estrada enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

