Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Rays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .217 with six home runs and three walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with multiple hits three times (12.5%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven home a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven games this year (29.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|.296
|AVG
|.152
|.345
|OBP
|.194
|.519
|SLG
|.515
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.