A.J. Pollock is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .155 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Pollock has gotten at least one hit in 27.9% of his games this year (12 of 43), with at least two hits five times (11.6%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pollock has an RBI in seven of 43 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (23.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .100 AVG .220 .179 OBP .259 .233 SLG .360 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 5 17/6 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

