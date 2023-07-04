A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A.J. Pollock is available when the Seattle Mariners battle Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .155 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Pollock has gotten at least one hit in 27.9% of his games this year (12 of 43), with at least two hits five times (11.6%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.0%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pollock has an RBI in seven of 43 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (23.3%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.100
|AVG
|.220
|.179
|OBP
|.259
|.233
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|17/6
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants are sending Winn (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
