Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .219 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.237
|AVG
|.198
|.285
|OBP
|.301
|.363
|SLG
|.448
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Winn (0-1) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
