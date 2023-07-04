J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.
  • He ranks 98th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Crawford is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Crawford has recorded a hit in 46 of 77 games this year (59.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.1%).
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Crawford has driven home a run in 20 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year (32 of 77), with two or more runs 12 times (15.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 35
.269 AVG .220
.391 OBP .320
.428 SLG .331
13 XBH 10
5 HR 2
16 RBI 15
36/29 K/BB 24/18
0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Winn (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.