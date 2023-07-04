Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .162.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 18 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (20.8%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (25.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.132
|AVG
|.188
|.253
|OBP
|.230
|.162
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|19/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Winn (0-1) starts for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
