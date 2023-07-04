Tuesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (46-39) and the Seattle Mariners (41-42) matching up at Oracle Park (on July 4) at 4:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Giants.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (0-1, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.19 ERA).

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Mariners have come away with 10 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has been victorious 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 16 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (378 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule