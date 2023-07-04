How to Watch the Mariners vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the San Francisco Giants into a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 15th in baseball with 96 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Seattle's .389 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (378 total).
- The Mariners are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Seattle's 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.204).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Gilbert has eight quality starts this season.
- Gilbert will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Shane McClanahan
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|W 8-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Taj Bradley
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|W 6-5
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Keaton Winn
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Hunter Brown
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Framber Valdez
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Cristian Javier
|7/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brandon Bielak
