LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the San Francisco Giants into a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in baseball with 96 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Seattle's .389 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (378 total).

The Mariners are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the third-worst mark in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Seattle's 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.204).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Gilbert has eight quality starts this season.

Gilbert will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Framber Valdez 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Cristian Javier 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak

