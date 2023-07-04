Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (41-42) on Tuesday, July 4 against the San Francisco Giants (46-39), who will counter with Keaton Winn. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:35 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (5-5, 4.19 ERA) vs Winn - SF (0-1, 3.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 29, or 53.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a 29-25 record (winning 53.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+140)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2500 - 4th

