The Seattle Mariners (41-42) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak when they play the San Francisco Giants (46-39) on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants will look to Keaton Winn (0-1) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (5-5).

Mariners vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-1, 3.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (5-5, 4.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.19, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .228 batting average against him.

Gilbert has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has not had an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not give up at least one earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will send Winn to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season with 6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across four games.

