On Tuesday, Mike Ford (hitting .321 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .238 with six home runs and four walks.

In 40.0% of his 25 games this season, Ford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has driven home a run in eight games this year (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .296 AVG .194 .345 OBP .250 .519 SLG .528 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 7 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings