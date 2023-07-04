MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, July 4
Tuesday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Blue Jays and the White Sox, who will be sending Chris Bassitt and Lucas Giolito to the mound, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the calendar for July 4.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brett Kennedy (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Patrick Corbin (5-9) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|CIN: Kennedy
|WSH: Corbin
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (96.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.93
|-
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals
- CIN Odds to Win: -120
- WSH Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Nationals
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-5) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Clarke Schmidt (3-6) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|BAL: Gibson
|NYY: Schmidt
|17 (96.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (82.1 IP)
|4.66
|ERA
|4.37
|6.9
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- BAL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-3) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will look to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|STL: Wainwright
|MIA: Luzardo
|10 (48.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (97 IP)
|7.45
|ERA
|3.53
|4.7
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -175
- STL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (7-1) to the hill as they play the Red Sox on Tuesday.
|TEX: Dunning
|BOS: TBD
|18 (80.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|2.80
|ERA
|-
|5.7
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Rangers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-8) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Kenta Maeda (1-5) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|KC: Greinke
|MIN: Maeda
|17 (87.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (26 IP)
|4.74
|ERA
|6.23
|6.3
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-4) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|NYM: Senga
|ARI: Davies
|15 (81.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (42.2 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|6.54
|11.1
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Mets at Diamondbacks
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-8) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will counter with Brandon Bielak (3-4) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|COL: Freeland
|HOU: Bielak
|17 (90.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.1 IP)
|4.88
|ERA
|4.37
|6.0
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- COL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Astros
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-3) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will give the start to Wade Miley (5-2) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|MIL: Miley
|7 (41.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (56.2 IP)
|3.02
|ERA
|3.02
|4.8
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -120
- CHC Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (7-5) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will counter with Zach Eflin (9-3) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|PHI: Nola
|TB: Eflin
|17 (105.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (90.1 IP)
|4.51
|ERA
|3.29
|8.7
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -145
- PHI Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (5-5) to the bump as they face the Giants on Tuesday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|SF: TBD
|16 (92.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|4.19
|ERA
|-
|9.1
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Mariners at Giants
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-6) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Tarik Skubal (0-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|OAK: Sears
|DET: Skubal
|16 (87.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.43
|ERA
|-
|8.8
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -165
- OAK Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (7-3) to the bump as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (6-2) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|LAA: Ohtani
|SD: Musgrove
|16 (95.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (66.1 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|3.80
|12.0
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Angels at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -115
- LAA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Padres
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Kolby Allard (0-0) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-5) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|ATL: Allard
|CLE: Bieber
|1 (4.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (106 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|3.48
|15.4
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Guardians
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Bassitt (8-5) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Giolito (6-5) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|CHW: Giolito
|17 (99.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (99.1 IP)
|4.06
|ERA
|3.53
|8.4
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at White Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (2-3) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Emmet Sheehan (2-0) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|LAD: Sheehan
|10 (50.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|2.65
|5.5
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- PIT Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
