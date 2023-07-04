Tom Murphy -- batting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .281 with nine doubles, five home runs and eight walks.

Murphy is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (27.6%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (17.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In six games this year (20.7%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 .294 AVG .263 .368 OBP .293 .627 SLG .447 9 XBH 5 4 HR 1 6 RBI 4 16/6 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings