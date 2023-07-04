On Tuesday, Ty France (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.

In 68.3% of his 82 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

France has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .275 AVG .258 .351 OBP .315 .455 SLG .342 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings