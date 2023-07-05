J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 69 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Crawford is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 60.3% of his 78 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.0%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 20 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.4%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.269
|AVG
|.229
|.391
|OBP
|.329
|.428
|SLG
|.344
|13
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|15
|36/29
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
