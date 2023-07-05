On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 69 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 116th in slugging.

Crawford is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 60.3% of his 78 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (9.0%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 20 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.4%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .269 AVG .229 .391 OBP .329 .428 SLG .344 13 XBH 11 5 HR 2 16 RBI 15 36/29 K/BB 25/19 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings