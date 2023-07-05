Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic is batting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 68.4% of his games this season (54 of 79), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Kelenic has an RBI in 30 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 79 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.245
|AVG
|.248
|.316
|OBP
|.323
|.424
|SLG
|.463
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|54/14
|K/BB
|53/17
|7
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Cobb (5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 3.12 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
