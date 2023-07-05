Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (46-40) versus the Seattle Mariners (42-42) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the mound, while Tommy Milone will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 15 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule