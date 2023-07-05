LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (46-40) will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (42-42) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, July 5, with a start time of 9:05 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Tommy Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Giants have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+165) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2500 - 4th

