Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Julio Rodriguez and others in the San Francisco Giants-Seattle Mariners matchup at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen 20 bases.

He has a .248/.310/.414 slash line on the year.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

France Stats

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .267/.334/.401 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (5-2) for his 16th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0 at Brewers May. 28 4.0 7 7 7 5 4

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Wade Stats

Wade has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .278/.412/.448 slash line so far this year.

Wade will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a double and five walks.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .286/.362/.457 on the year.

Davis has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

