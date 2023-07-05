The Seattle Mariners (42-42) ride a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the San Francisco Giants (46-40), at 9:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (5-2) versus the Mariners and Tommy Milone.

Mariners vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Milone

Milone will take the mound to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 36-year-old left-hander.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (5-2) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the New York Mets on Friday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.12 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .278.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Cobb has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

