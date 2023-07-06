Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.0% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (38.4%), including six multi-run games (8.2%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.237
|AVG
|.210
|.285
|OBP
|.309
|.363
|SLG
|.462
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 21st in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
