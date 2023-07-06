Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Giants.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .224 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.0% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (38.4%), including six multi-run games (8.2%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .237 AVG .210 .285 OBP .309 .363 SLG .462 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings