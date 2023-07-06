J.P. Crawford and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (48 of 79), with at least two hits 19 times (24.1%).
  • Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (20 of 79), with two or more RBI eight times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 37
.269 AVG .237
.391 OBP .333
.428 SLG .356
13 XBH 12
5 HR 2
16 RBI 15
36/29 K/BB 26/19
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending Valdez (7-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.