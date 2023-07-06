J.P. Crawford and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

Crawford will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (48 of 79), with at least two hits 19 times (24.1%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (20 of 79), with two or more RBI eight times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .269 AVG .237 .391 OBP .333 .428 SLG .356 13 XBH 12 5 HR 2 16 RBI 15 36/29 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings