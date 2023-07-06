Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (72) this season while batting .247 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (55 of 80), with more than one hit 14 times (17.5%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 30 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.248
|.316
|OBP
|.322
|.424
|SLG
|.458
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|54/14
|K/BB
|55/17
|7
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (7-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 21st in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
