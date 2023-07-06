Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros in the first of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 98 total home runs.

Seattle's .390 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 384 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.200).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

Kirby is looking to secure his fifth straight quality start in this outing.

Kirby will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Framber Valdez 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - -

