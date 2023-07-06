Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (42-43) on Thursday, July 6, when they match up with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (49-38) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 29, or 53.7%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 29-25 (53.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (56%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

