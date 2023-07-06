Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at Minute Maid Park on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.