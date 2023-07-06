The Houston Astros (49-38) meet the Seattle Mariners (42-43), after Yainer Diaz went deep twice in a 6-4 victory over the Rockies, at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (7-7, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (7-7) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, a 9.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.040 in 16 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.49, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .225 batting average against him.

Valdez heads into this matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Valdez will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 29-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.49), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 21st in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.

