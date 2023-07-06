Thursday's WNBA schedule includes Ezi Magbegor's Seattle Storm (4-12) taking the road to match up with the Connecticut Sun (12-5) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Connecticut, led by DeWanna Bonner with 13 points, fell short in a 102-84 defeat versus Las Vegas in their most recent outing. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points. Seattle is coming into this game having lost to New York 81-66 in their last outing. Jewell Loyd led the team with 27 points.

Sun vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-450 to win)

Sun (-450 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+350 to win)

Storm (+350 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are ninth in the league offensively (79.4 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (86.0 points allowed).

On the boards, Seattle is third-worst in the league in rebounds (33.8 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.6 per game).

This season the Storm are worst in the WNBA in assists at 17.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Seattle is sixth in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). It is fifth in forcing them (13.6 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (9.4 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Seattle is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm are not as good offensively, averaging 76.1 points per game, compared to 86.6 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 82.9 points per game at home, compared to 92.8 on the road.

At home, Seattle averages 34.1 rebounds per game, 1.1 more than away (33.0). It gives up 37.6 rebounds per game at home, 3.4 more than on the road (34.2).

At home the Storm are collecting 16.4 assists per game, 2.4 less than away (18.8).

Seattle commits more turnovers per game at home (13.5) than away (12.6), but it also forces more at home (15.1) than away (10.4).

The Storm make fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.2) than on the road (12.0), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.0%) than on the road (42.0%).

Seattle allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than away (8.6), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (39.1%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been underdogs in 13 games this season and won three (23.1%) of those contests.

The Storm have been at least a +350 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Seattle is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Storm have a 22.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

