The Seattle Storm (4-12) aim to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Connecticut Sun (12-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The contest airs on Prime Video, FOX13, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Storm vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

Storm vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.9)

Connecticut (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Storm vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has eight wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

Seattle has seen eight of its 15 games hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

On offense the Storm are the ninth-ranked team in the WNBA (79.4 points per game). Defensively they are second-worst (86 points allowed per game).

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.8 per game) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.6).

The Storm are sixth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.2) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.6).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game at 9.4. And they are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Defensively, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.1. And they are worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 37.5%.

Seattle attempts 36.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.1% of Seattle's buckets are 3-pointers, and 65.9% are 2-pointers.

