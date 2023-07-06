The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (55 of 85), with at least two hits 24 times (28.2%).

In 14 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Hernandez has driven home a run in 33 games this season (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 37.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .233 AVG .271 .294 OBP .307 .423 SLG .458 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 27 62/13 K/BB 51/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings