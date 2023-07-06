Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ty France (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Giants.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .267 with 22 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- France has recorded a hit in 56 of 82 games this season (68.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (7.3%), homering in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has an RBI in 27 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.351
|OBP
|.315
|.455
|SLG
|.342
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (97 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (7-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.49 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
