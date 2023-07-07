Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .227.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 41 of 74 games this year (55.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (27.0%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (28 of 74), with two or more runs six times (8.1%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .237 AVG .215 .285 OBP .321 .363 SLG .463 11 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 18 36/9 K/BB 36/19 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings