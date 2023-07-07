J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.P. Crawford and his .468 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Hunter Brown on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 72 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 85th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Crawford enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.269
|AVG
|.239
|.391
|OBP
|.338
|.428
|SLG
|.377
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|16
|36/29
|K/BB
|27/20
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.86), 38th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
