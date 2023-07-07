Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .243.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 55 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Kelenic has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.245
|AVG
|.242
|.316
|OBP
|.314
|.424
|SLG
|.446
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|54/14
|K/BB
|57/17
|7
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Brown (6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
