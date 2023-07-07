Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Kolten Wong (.152 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .156.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 36.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|.132
|AVG
|.174
|.253
|OBP
|.223
|.162
|SLG
|.233
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|19/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.62 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.86), 38th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.