On Friday, Kolten Wong (.152 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .156.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 36.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 26.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 26
.132 AVG .174
.253 OBP .223
.162 SLG .233
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 7
19/8 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.62 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.86), 38th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.