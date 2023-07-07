Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (49-39) against the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Luis Castillo (5-6, 3.14 ERA).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Mariners have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Mariners have won in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Seattle has won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (389 total, 4.5 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule