Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners will attempt to knock off Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros when the teams meet on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline. In three consecutive games, Seattle and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.2 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 8-9 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of its 86 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-10-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 19-23 13-17 30-24 32-31 11-10

