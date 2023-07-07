Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners and starter Luis Castillo on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 389 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Seattle has the seventh-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.196 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (5-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Castillo will look to pitch five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - -

