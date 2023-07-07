The Houston Astros (49-39) and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) will square off on Friday, July 7 at Minute Maid Park, with Hunter Brown pitching for the Astros and Luis Castillo taking the hill for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Mariners have -110 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (6-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Mariners and Astros matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Julio Rodríguez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a 35-27 record (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Houston has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Mariners had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Mike Ford 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win AL West +2000 - 3rd

