Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 88 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.312/.416 on the season.

Rodriguez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .326 with three doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 72 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .254/.365/.403 so far this year.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.368/.478 so far this season.

Tucker will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 81 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .241/.342/.393 slash line so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

