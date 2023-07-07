The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .253 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 39.3% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 17.9% of those games.

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ford has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (32.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (10.7%).

In 28.6% of his games this season (eight of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 17 .296 AVG .229 .345 OBP .269 .519 SLG .583 2 XBH 7 2 HR 5 7 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings